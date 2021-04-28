Police searching for 16-year-old endangered runaway from Rayne

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered juvenile runaway from Rayne.

16-year-old Landon Lejeune reportedly left home on April 6, 2021.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, he may possibly be in the Abbeville area.

Landon has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

