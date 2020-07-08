Police search for missing Church Point man

The Church Point Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly person with a disability.

On Tuesday, police received information Joseph Boudreaux Jr., 66 years of age, had left his residence on Tan Street and had not returned. He was wearing black jogging pants, blue button-up shirt and a black fishing hat and advised he was headed to Texas. Mr. Boudreaux also has no driver’s license but left in a beige Ford Taurus which has one blue door and damage near the gas tank.

Authorities say Boudreaux has dementia and also must walk with a cane due to top having his toes amputated, police said.

If anyone has information on this case, contact the Church Point Police Department at (337) 684-5455.