Police search for man who’s accused of stealing a disabled person’s wallet

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police are asking for help in identifying a man in connection to a theft.

Authorities say a wheelchair bound victim was leaving a local business in the 1000 block of Renaud Dr. when his wallet fell to the ground without the victim noticing. When the victim returned to the store, video surveillance was able to capture the suspect walking out of the store and picking up the wallet. Instead of returning the wallet to store employees, the suspect continued on foot, out of camera view.

The suspect was last seen on foot in the area wearing a yellow, floral baseball cap, florescent green shirt, and khaki pants.

If you are able to identify this man, please contact Scott Police Department Investigators at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.