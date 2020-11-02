Police: Rayne hotel fire planned to distract employees

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) Police say a fire in the stairwell of the Best Western Hotel in Rayne was intentionally set to distract employees.

It happened Thursday, October 29 just after 8 p.m.

After the fire was set, video footage shows a male suspect steal money from the front desk cash register and flee, police said.

If anyone can identify the suspect, you are urged to contact Officer Ricky Gray at 337-393-2930 or 201@raynepd.org.

Police say all callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting CRIME STOPPERS OF ACADIA PARISH at (337) 789-TIPS.