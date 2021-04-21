Police pursuit policy under review in Duson after high speed chase

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Duson Police are assessing the department’s policy on pursuits after a theft suspect led officers on a high speed chase through North Lafayette last weekend.

News 10 obtained exclusive dash cam video from the police pursuit Triston Dupuis, 22. The chase reached speeds of up to 95 m.p.h. Dupuis zipped through a construction zone on Dugas Road. Then, plowed through the median on I-49, and drove southbound in the northbound lanes. Officer Brett Sturm was in pursuit. Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says the officer did nothing wrong under current department guidelines, but the pursuit policy is now under review.

“The overall mission of our policy is to make sure the officer considers risk-reward in pursuit of a suspect,” said Judice.

Judice says Dupuis was wanted for stealing cash three times from Miss Mamie’s Casino at the Duson exit on I-10, totaling $3,000.

“We would’ve preferred him to pull over. We would’ve preferred for him to surrender at the casino when he returned. We would’ve preferred him to not commit the crime,” said Judice.

As Duson Police were at the casino looking at the security camera footage of the crimes, Dupuis came back to the scene. The officer recognized him. Dupuis ran out. The officer ran after him, but he got in his car and took off. Officers later chased Dupuis through North Lafayette. It ended when he crashed at the intersection of East Alexander and Lajaunie Road.

“I’m not a fan of a no-pursuit policy, because I don’t want someone to think they can come to Duson and think I’m not going to pursue them. I’m going to chase you. I’m going to get you. I don’t want you to think you can walk away from me,” said Judice.

Judice says he will make a decision on whether or not to modify the pursuit policy by this Friday.