Police probe after multiple kittens found dead on Camellia Blvd in River Ranch

Concerned residents in Lafayette reached out to police after three kittens were found dead along Camellia Boulevard in River Ranch.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Dorian Brabham said officers responded to a call Tuesday morning about three dead kittens who had possibly been thrown from a moving vehicle.

“Right now, we are unable to rule out foul play, however we do not have any evidence such as video or any eyewitnesses to support the allegations,” Brabham said.

He said while this could be a case of animal abuse, it is also quite possible that the kittens were seeking shelter from the cold and hid beneath the hood of a vehicle and later died from entrapment.

Cruelty to animals is now a felony crime under a new law signed by President Donald Trump in November.

The penalty for violating the law can include a fine, a prison term of up to seven years or both.

“If anyone has any further information or proof that the kittens were thrown from a moving vehicle, you are urged to contact Lafayette Police,” Brabham said.

A removal service was contacted to collect the animals, Brabham said.

