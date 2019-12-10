Police: Opelousas man admits to killing, dumping friend’s body in gully

A Opelousas man is behind bars in connection with the death of a man found face down in a gully over the weekend.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened on December 7, when a body, identified as Chance Greene, was discovered face down in a gully on Acadiana Road in Opelousas.

Public Information Officer Eddie Thibodeaux said St. Landry Parish Detectives located evidence at the crime scene that enabled them to develop a suspect early in the investigation.

During the interview with investigators, Thibodeaux said, Dewayne Poullard confessed on video that he picked up Chance Greene from a relative’s residence in Opelousas and drove around the area before arriving at another residence.

Once inside, they began to have a verbal disagreement because he believed that Greene had a weapon and thought that his life may be threatened, Thibodeaux said.

Poullard brandished a pistol and shot Chance Greene, then dumped his body in the gulley, Thibodeaux said.

Poullard was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of second degree murder.

His bond is $500,000.

Sheriff Guidroz added, “I want to commend my detective team who worked 26 hours straight to follow the evidence trail and make the arrest. Their hard work and dedication to finding the person that killed Greene paid off.”

