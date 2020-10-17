Police: One person shot outside Abbeville motel

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- One person has been hospitalized after being shot in a Motel 6 parking lot in Abbeville.

According to Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathan Touchet, the shooting took place at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, authorities were searching for a suspect in the ongoing investigation, Touchet said.

Anyone with information that can help with this case is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department’s tips line at (337) 892-6777. Calls can remain anonymous.