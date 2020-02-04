Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: One person shot in Breaux Bridge Walmart parking lot

Local

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- One person was shot Monday night outside a Walmart in Breaux Bridge.

According to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the shooting happened at about 8 p.m.

Detectives are still gathering information this evening. Whether the shooting occurred inside a vehicle or in the parking lot is unclear.

Cantu said both the alleged shooter and the victim are woman. The suspect has been detained.

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, the chief said. Her condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories