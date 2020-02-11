Live Now
Police: Man wanted for burglary arrested, stolen gun recovered

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)– St. Martinville Police say they arrested a man wanted for a burglary. During his arrest, they were able to recover a stolen gun from that burglary.

Authorities say Terrell Fontenette had a warrant out for this arrest for a Feb. 4 burglary.

Police say on Feb. 10 officers approached Fontenette when they saw him riding his bike near Cemetery St. and Bridge St. in St. Martinville.

When instructed to stop and speak with the officers, they say he ignored the request and continued traveling on a bicycle then took off on foot. That’s when, police say, officers saw him drop a backpack and throw down a handgun.

Once arrested, officers found that Fontenette had a loaded 9mm magazine and a candy box containing MDMA tabs and meth. They also were able to find the backpack and gun he had thrown on the ground.

Police say the serial number on the gun matched that of the gun reported stolen during the Feb. 4 burglary that led to the active warrant for Fontenette.

Fontenette was arrested and booked into St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

  • Possession of schedule II Methamphetamine
  • Possession of schedule I MDMA
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Resisting an officer
  • Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (2 COUNTS)

