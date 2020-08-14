Police: Man allegedly ransacks bank after hours in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A 40-year-old Ville Platte man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly broke into a bank that was closed of the day.

According to the Ville Platte Police Department, officers responded to an alarm activation at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night on West Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a shirtless man inside the building who attempted to flee on foot. Officers lost the suspect in the Magnolia Street area.

While investigating the break in, officers discovered that the electricity had been turned off at the breaker box and multiple parts of the building had sustained damage, Ville Platte Police Chief Neale Lartigue said.

Officers also reported that “multiple offices had been ransacked but the manager was not able to determine that anything was missing at that time,” Lartigue said in a statement.

During the investigation, Brian Thomas was arrested and booked into the Ville Platte City Jail on simple burglary, criminal damage to property and theft charges.

Thomas was transferred to the Evangeline Parish Jail where he is being held without bond.

Lartigue said Thomas is a possible suspect in other incidents recently and more charges are possible.

If you have any information on suspicious or illegal activity, contact the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1316. Your call will remain anonymous.