Breaking News
Powerful 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police looking for teen who never returned after taking break at work in Ville Platte

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ville Platte, La. (KLFY) The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Trinity Rene Taylor left her residence Tuesday around 2 p.m. for work at Champagnes Quality Foods in Ville Platte.

She never returned to work after taking her 5 p.m. break.

Taylor was last seen wearing a maroon-colored long sleeve work shirt embroidered with the Champagnes logo and blue jeans.

Trinity is said to be traveling in a 2005 charcoal grey, four-door Toyota Camry bearing Louisiana License Plate PF09506 registered to her father David Courvelle.

Anyone with information or who comes into contact with Taylor, they are asked to contact the EPSO at 337-363-2161.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
50°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Few Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
50°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Broken Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories