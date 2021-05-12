Police looking for missing 3-year-old boy from Basile last seen with non-custodial mother

Basile, La. (KLFY) State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Basile Police Department for a 3-year-old boy last seen on Mother’s Day wearing a T- shirt and diaper.

Ashton Michael Willis is a bi-racial male with dark brown hair and brown eyes, police said, and is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 40 pounds.

He was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Ashley Nicole Bang, (also known as Ashley Willis) on Second Street in Basile and is believed to be in imminent danger, police said.

Bang, is a 32-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, police said, and is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

She is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance and is possibly driving a 1998 White Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Louisiana license plate 448EBW.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either of these subjects should immediately contact the Basile Police Department at 337-432-6625 or call 911.