Police: Leonville man dies in apparent accidental shooting

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 26-year-old Leonville man is dead from an apparent accidental shooting, authorities said.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the a home located on along Highway 347 in Leonville in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head inside the home. Witnesses said the man was playing with a pistol when it accidentally went off.

The victim has been identified as Keivon Bernard.

Police said four children and a woman were inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Authorities believe the incident was accidental, but it remains under investigation at this time.