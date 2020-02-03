Live Now
Police: Kaplan woman arrested after dog reportedly found with chain cutting into its neck

Stephanie Little (Kaplan Police Department)

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- A Kaplan woman is facing a felony charge after a dog was found injured, police said.

On Monday morning, the Kaplan Police Department received a complaint concerning a possible animal cruelty case.

Responding officers reportedly found a black dog “with a chain cutting into its neck.” During the investigation, Vermilion Parish Animal Control was called in to assist.

Officers arrested Stephanie Little, the reportedly owner of the dog.

Little is facing one count cruelty to an animal.

