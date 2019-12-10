Live Now
Police: Kaplan school cleared after bomb threat investigation

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)- Rene Rost Elementary School was temporarily evacuated Tuesday after a phony bomb threat, police said.

Officers with the Kaplan Police Department, along with Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, were called to the campus that morning.

The students were evacuated to a safe location, police said.

The school, along with surrounding buildings, were searched and cleared of any threats.

Investigators said they believe the threat came from a student at the school.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

