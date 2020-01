IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Freddie Joseph Deaville was arrested on Sunday by Iota Police after officials say they found $7,350.00 worth of Mephedrone, also known as “bath salts.”

Authorities say police were there serving a warrant for Deaville, and during the investigation, they found the drugs.

Deaville was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

He is being charged with: