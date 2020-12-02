Police hoping to install more surveillance cameras in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) With an increase in crime in Abbeville, the police chief wants to put eyes in the sky to help fight the battle.

On the corner of N. Bailey and Clover Street, a home sits right in the camera’s view.

Homeowners say since the cameras were installed they’ve seen a huge difference in the amount of traffic in the area.

“It’s helping the traffic, and it has slowed the traffic down big time,” Police Chief Bill Spearman said.

Spearman says more cameras should be added to other parts of the city as well.

“It only shows so much and that’s it, you know.”

The good thing about the surveillance cameras is it’s ability to catch different angles.

Chief Spearman says the cameras installed were being tested to see how effective they are with helping solve crimes.

He says the police department now has a contract with Crime Fighters of Louisiana.

“Between what we put up, what the sheriff’s office will put up and what we already have we should have a lot of the city covered.”

Chief Spearman says there are no hidden cameras and each installment will be seen.

“The cameras you saw. All of the systems will be like that.”

As far as a budget goes, Chief Spearman says he is presenting two packages to the city council board and attorney who will determine which package fits best with the budget.

“I will tell them the benefit of the cameras and how we’ve been using them and how many we have. Then they will make the final decision.”