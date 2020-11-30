Police: Gunshots fired from two vehicles on Willow Street in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Multiple callers reported seeing two vehicles pull up to each other at the intersection of Willow and Patterson Street in Lafayette Monday afternoon while occupants shot at each other, police said.

Police say they responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. searched the area and located one of the vehicles.

32-year-old William Broussard was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a stolen fire arm, and possession of marijuana.

Police say they were unable to locate the second vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked the call the Lafayette Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

No injuries were reported.