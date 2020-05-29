Police: Fight over a woman in Church Point leads to attempted murder arrest

Tavian Gant faces two counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons. (Church Point Police Department)

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- An Opelousas man is facing two counts of attempted second degree murder for allegedly firing shots during an argument Tuesday in Church Point.

The fight was reportedly over a woman, Church Point Chief Dale Thibodeaux said.

The suspect, Tavian Gant, was arrested by the Opelousas City Marshal’s Office on Thursday. He also faces one count of illegal use of weapons, the chief said.

Also arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Arthur Daigle Loop, is Zachary Stelly.

Zachary Stelly (Church Point Police Department)

Chief Thibodeaux said Stelly is accused of brandishing a shotgun during the argument. He faces a charge of aggravated use of a weapon.

The incident remains under investigation.