Police explain how to spot fake $100 bills circulating in St. Martinville

Local

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Police are searching for scammers using fake $100 bills in St. Martinville.

“We’re noticing our community falling for a scam, and the scam revolves around prop money,” Adam Touchet with St. Martinville Police said.

The money is intended to be used as props when filming movies.

The prop money looks real, aside from one subtle difference. The words “For Motion Picture Purposes” are printed at the top of the bill.

“High targets for the scam will be people exchanging electronic equipment such as video game equipment and cell phones,” Touchet said.

Police say there’s been four documented cases of scammers using this prop money in St. Martinville in January alone.

“Before the victim knows what’s happening, before they know they’re the recipient of this prop money, the scam artist is gone,” Touchet told News 10.

St. Martinville police say there are a couple of things you can do to prevent yourself from being scammed with this money.

First, slow down the transaction and make sure the seller is counting out and showing you the money.

Secondly, make sure the exchange happens in a safe exchange location. There is a safe exchange location in front of the St. Martinville Police Department.

“Those two parking spots are monitored by surveillance cameras 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. “It’s well lit, and you have police officers on premise,” Touchet said.

Police also recommend never going alone buying goods from people you meet online.

