Police: Exchange of gunfire leaves teen dead in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old victim dead Sunday night.

The shooting occurred on Lofton Street when, according to a witness, the 17-year-old juvenile and an adult male “began shooting for unknown reasons,” St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said in a statement.

One of the four other teens involved, who Guidroz said is 15 years old, fired back, fatally hitting the 17-year-old in the neck.

“When questioned by detectives, the juvenile denied having the firearm and stated that he and his four friends were running down Lofton Street when shots were fired in their direction,” Guidroz said in a statement Tuesday.

During their investigation, detectives determined that the teen who returned fire did have a gun in his waist pants when the shooting began, authorities said.

The 15-year-old is currently being held at the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

The deceased has not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.