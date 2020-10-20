Police: Driver identified, vehicle located in Carencro hit and run

CARENCRO La. (KLFY) Carencro Police say they have identified the driver and located the vehicle in a hit and run crash Monday in the 700 block of Ira Street.

Police Chief David Anderson said the crash happened around 10 a.m.

He said the driver of a pick-up truck struck a bicyclist and left the scene.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, Anderson said.

He did not say if police had spoken to the driver, or if any arrest had been made.

Developing story. More information will follow at a later date.