Police department urges safety as Lafayette sees increase in bicycle traffic

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPD)- The Lafayette Police Department said it has noticed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the great weather Acadiana has been experiencing, there is a higher volume of bicycle traffic in the neighborhoods and major thoroughfares.

Bicyclists have to take extra precautions when they ride as they share the roadway with vehicles. We want to offer a few reminders and safety tips for those bicyclists, LPD spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.