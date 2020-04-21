Police department urges safety as Lafayette sees increase in bicycle traffic

LAFAYETTE, La. (LPD)- The Lafayette Police Department said it has noticed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the great weather Acadiana has been experiencing, there is a higher volume of bicycle traffic in the neighborhoods and major thoroughfares.
Bicyclists have to take extra precautions when they ride as they share the roadway with vehicles. We want to offer a few reminders and safety tips for those bicyclists, LPD spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin said.
- Cyclists should be acquainted with traffic laws. Cyclists must follow the same laws as motorists.
- Please know your bicycle’s capabilities.
- Ride single file in the direction of traffic, and watch for opening car doors and other hazards
- Use hand signals when turning, and extra care at intersections
- Wear bright clothing
- Wear a helmet
- Try and ride during the day avoid riding at dusk and dawn or at night
- If available, use bike lanes.