Pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Ville Platte; suspects arrested in Texas

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Ville Platte Police say two male suspects have been arrested in Texas after they allegedly robbed and carjacked a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint over the weekend.

According to Police Chief Neal Lartigue it happened late Saturday night.

Lartigue said the pizza delivery driver is an employee at Domino’s who had just arrived at his delivery address when the robbery and carjacking happened.

“He never got the chance to make the delivery.”

Family members tell KLFY that the victim was taken during the carjacking and later released and left alone on a dirt road.

Chief Lartigue however would not confirm or deny that accusation.

” I can only say for sure right now that the victim is ok, we are still early in our investigation.”

Both suspects, who remain unidentified, were arrested in Texas on Sunday, just past the Louisiana/Texas State line, Lartigue said, and the stolen vehicle was recovered.

He said both will be extradited back to Ville Platte for processing on multiple charges and then booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail.

Stay with KLFY throughout the day Monday as we get more details on this story.