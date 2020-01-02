Live Now
Police: Crowley rape suspect allegedly held woman captive in barn

Tony Trumps (Crowley Police Department)

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A Crowley man is accused of holding a female rape victim in a makeshift barn, police said.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, Crowley police officers were called to the 400 block of East Jeanette Street in reference to allegations of rape.

At the scene, the 37-year-old victim told officers the “suspect had been holding her at a makeshift barn/residence against her will and would not allow her to leave,” Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.

While captive, she said she was reportedly forced to have sex with the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Tony Trumps, police said.


Officers located Trumps at the residence/barn described by the victim and witnesses.


As a result of the investigation, Trumps was arrested and faces charges of first degree rape and false imprisonment.

He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail Facility on a $135,000 bond.

