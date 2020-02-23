Live Now
Police Chief: Our children deserve better following fight at Youngsville Mardi Gras parade

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) A cellphone video of a confrontation that took place at the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade Saturday has gone viral.  

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux confirmed that officers responded to a fight along the parade route.

“The incident happened while 200,000 people were at the parade,” Chief Boudreaux said.

“It was a beautiful day, and so many people from all around the world, so many children there enjoying themselves with their families and this is what happens, Boudreaux said. “Im deeply concerned.”

The 34-second video, posted on Facebook, appears to show several people fighting while others were trying to separate those in the fight.

One witness wrote, “all for a pair of beads.”

“People have got to learn how to not fight when they are drinking. A few people involved in a fight that we had to break up were high school students. This is very disturbing considering there were thousands of kids at this event,” Boudreaux said. “Our children deserve better.”

No one has been arrested in the incident, police said.

However Boudreaux says he wants to have a city-wide discussion with students at the local high school to address the on-going problem.  

