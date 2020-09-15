Police chief addresses rise in shootings in Acadiana

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Last week a Crowley shooting suspect told officers she was going to “Go out with a bang.” Now, she’s going to jail.

LaQuaishia “Kosha” Johnson was arrested on Monday in Alexandria by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. She is now being charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder. She was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Last month, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard spoke about the connection to gun violence and young adults. He said the numbers aren’t only growing in Crowley, but all over Acadiana.

Over the past month, News 10 has reported on over a dozen shootings in the area. Some of these shootings left people injured or dead. These numbers represent only the shootings we have covered. The number may be greater.

One of the more recent shootings was in Crowley. A home was allegedly shot at by Johnson with several people inside. Several children were inside the home at the time. The family says it was a traumatizing experience.

A former Crowley community member said the shootings were heartbreaking and he hopes to see change. Irvin George suggests teaching children right from wrong more in the schools when it isn’t happening at home.

“Hurting your community is a cry for help. Just like when a baby cries, it needs something. As the kids get older, it’s a different cry, it’s an action,” George said.