LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police are on the scene of a major traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on Kaliste Saloom Road near Lake Farm Road in front on Pizza Village.

Police say two people have been transported to local hospitals, one of the victims is in critical condition.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes while authorities clear up debris in the area.

Police say they do expect to reopen the roadway late Friday.

They did not release any additional details.