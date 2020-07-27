Police Association of Lafayette criticizes mayor-president for budget cuts to parks & recreation, claims money is being shored up for LPSO

A Lafayette Police officer starts his patrol shift on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The department is seeking pay raises across the board to make the department more competitive and retain the officers it has. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In a letter addressed to the “Lafayette Community”, the Police Association of Lafayette sent a sharp message that it does not support Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s budget proposal for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The association said it understands the tough position Lafayette Consolidated Government is in due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, but said cutting parks and recreation staff and closing rec. centers will have a ripple effect in Lafayette’s community.

“This will undoubtedly affect the children of the community,” the association said in the July 27, 2020, letter. “It will leave many of these children with less recreational opportunities, structure and mentorship making them more susceptible to being sucked into a life a crime.”

The police association also noted the more than $2 million dollars cut to the Lafayette Police Department and the 4.5 percent cut to the Lafayette Fire Department.

This, while Guillory is reportedly “clearing the path to funnel an additional $2 million dollars to Sheriff Mark Garber, whose office is self-funded through taxes and other revenue sources,” the association went on to say.

“The Police Association of Lafayette – Local # 905 vehemently opposes these actions,” the letter reads.

“While terminating 37 employees, including the entire Park Police Department, Mr. Guillory simultaneously moves to transfer millions of dollars away from in need areas of Lafayette Consolidated Government to Sheriff Garber.”

The funding was reportedly justified for improvements to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, which the association noted has not been fully in operation in recent months due to health safety precautions.