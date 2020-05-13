Police arrest Arnaudville man captured on video choking dog

SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) – An Arnaudville man was arrested for animal cruelty after he was captured on a Ring doorbell camera choking his estranged girlfriend’s dog, due to an argument.

Police arrested 30-year-old, Shane Michael Mitchell. Authorites say Mitchell was recorded choking the dog, Rubyjean, and then refused to return her to its rightful owner.

Police found Mitchell on Tuesday hiding in an apartment complex in Slidell. He also had the dog with him when he was taken into custody.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal says, “I was sick to my stomach watching that video. How someone can do hurt a defenseless animal is beyond me. I had the opportunity to meet Rubyjean this afternoon, and she was as sweet and well-mannered as could be. We are glad this had a happy ending for both the dog and her owner.”

Mitchell is currently being held at the Slidell City Jail. The investigation is on-going, and additional charges could follow in reference to other incidents.