Police: Argument over female acquaintance leads to fatal shooting in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Breaux Bridge police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed another man during a dispute outside an apartment complex late Saturday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the old Pecan Villa apartments, according to Police Chief Rollie Cantu.

27-year-old-Brock Williams was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with the victim over a ‘female acquaintance’ before shots were fired, Cantu said.

He fled the scene before police arrived, however hours later surrendered himself at the police station, Cantu said.

Williams was arrested, and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on charges of second degree murder, firearm free zone, illegal use of weapons and dangerous instrumentalities, and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He has no bond.

The victim has not been identified.