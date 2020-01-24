Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Plea change set in African-American church fire case

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A suspect set for trial next month in a series of fires at African American churches in Louisiana is now scheduled for a change-of-plea hearing.

Holden Matthews has pleaded not guilty to federal charges arising from the arson fires at south Louisiana churches. However, a court filing Thursday says a plea-change hearing now is set for Feb. 10 in Lafayette.

Court records show that plea negotiations have been going on in the case. Attorneys in the case did not immediately return calls seeking more information.

Three historic African American churches were burned in a span of 10 days, beginning in late March, in and around the city of Opelousas, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of New Orleans in St. Landry Parish. Matthews’ father is a parish sheriff’s deputy.

The indictment charges Matthews with three counts of “intentional damage to religious property,” which the Department of Justice said is a hate crime under the U.S. Church Arson Prevention Act. He’s also charged with three counts of “using fire to commit a felony.”

Matthews is white and the churches served black congregations. The indictment, however, does not mention race. It says the fires were set “because of the religious character” of the properties.

Investigators said Matthews had shown interest in “black metal,” an extreme subgenre of heavy metal music. The music has been linked, in some instances, to fires at Christian churches in Norway in the 1990s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories