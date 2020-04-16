Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients needed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients are needed to help the critically ill.

Vitalant is launching a program to treat COVID-19 patients with blood plasma donated by people who have recovered from the disease.

“We are thrilled to be apart of this new approach at care for COVID-19 patients called ‘convalescent plasma’ and what it is is a patient who has recovered from COVID-19, their body has created antibodies against the virus so this is being considered an emergency, experimental drug,” Mitzi Breaux, marketing and communications manager with Vitalant, said.

​​Currently, there are no vaccines or proven treatments for COVID-19 because the virus is so new. ​

However, the Food and Drug Administration has identified and approved convalescent plasma treatment as an emergency, investigational new drug. It’s the only antibody treatment available to COVID-19 patients right now.​​

“There is hope that plasma from someone from a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 can be transfused to a patient who is critically ill with COVID-19 and their antibodies from that patient who has survived it can help the patient who is suffering from it to get stronger and hopefully recover,” explained Breaux.​

Vitalant is seeking convalescent plasma donors to help patients.

Here are the eligibility requirements:​

Prior diagnosis of COVID-19, documented by a laboratory test​

Symptom free for at least 14 days​

Must meet all other current FDA donor eligibility requirements to donate plasma

“Not only are you going to be helping to save someone’s life, but you’re going to help them recover from this terrible virus that has just turned our world upside down,” added Breaux.



Potential donors can only donate if they have applied and have been accepted to the program. Donors cannot walk in for this procedure.​

They must first fill out a form found at this link: vitalant.org/COVIDFree