Plaquemine police officer shot at while driving home on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – What was supposed to be a normal drive home after a shift turned into something else entirely for one local police officer.

A member of the Plaquemine Police Department was heading home to Denham Springs around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the officer heard a pop.

This happened on I-10 East between the I-110 merge and Washington St.

The officer stated that they felt something hit the Chevy Tahoe just after merging and proceeded to stop and check the vehicle at the Dalrymple exit.

Damage to the vehicle was located on the driver’s side rear door.

Nothing penetrated the vehicle and the officer was not hurt.

Plaquemine PD think that the police vehicle was shot at from behind.

The police department is investigating the possibility that the vehicle where the two shots came from was travelling in an adjacent lane.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.