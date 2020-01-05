Live Now
Pilot of the Dec. 28 plane crash laid to rest in Lafayette

Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to Ian E. Biggs today.

He was a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and a friend.

Biggs was the pilot of the plane that crashed in Lafayette.

He was one of five people on board who were killed.

His family released a statement:

“The family of Ian Biggs would like to thank Lafayette and the surrounding communities for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the first responders and all of those who provided immediate help. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those affected by this tragedy.”

— Biggs family

According to his obituary, Biggs will be remembered as someone with an infectious personality who lived life to the fullest and inspired others to do the same.

