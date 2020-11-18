Picture Perfect Weather Continues this Wednesday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The weather has stayed consistent the last few days that we know what to expect this Wednesday. Acadiana is kicking off the morning a bit chilly as temperatures dip into the mid-40s. A light breeze is producing some wind chills in the 30s. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures climb into the lower 70s, this a bit cooler than Tuesday’s highs. Winds won’t be too strong but a light breeze will be noticeable throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar