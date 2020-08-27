PHOTOS: Viewer-submitted images of Hurricane Laura damages in Acadiana
Abbeville82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
79°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 10 mph SSW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley80°F Overcast Feels like 86°
- Wind
- 12 mph SW
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 11 mph SSW
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas80°F Overcast Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge82°F Overcast Feels like 91°
- Wind
- 13 mph S
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
77°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia82°F Broken Clouds Feels like 93°
- Wind
- 24 mph S
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
76°F Partly cloudy. Low 76F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous