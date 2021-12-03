PhotoBlog: Behind the scenes of a KLFY Roadshow

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For special events, News 10 gets out of the station and produces a show from the road, our “Roadshows.” Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how they’re done.



Each year, we plan several roadshows to showcase what’s happening around Acadiana and to be involved in our community. The latest roadshow was at Noel Acadien au Village.



On December 3, Acadian Village lit its Christmas lights, marking the beginning of the Christmas season in the historic landmark. News 10 was there in the action.

10-10:30 a.m.

The first crew, our multimedia journalists (MMJs) arrived at 10 a.m. to start getting interviews and video footage.

Alece Courville and Neale Zeringue head into Acadian Village to start getting interviews and video footage.

At 10:30, the mobile studio and production crew rolled in. They started setting up cameras and testing equipment. This took about an hour to an hour and a half.





The KLFY mobile studio is a “control room on wheels.” Inside it, there are monitors, soundboards, mics, and more equipment that make the roadshows air and run smoothly.

In the meantime, our MMJs were still newsgathering and conducting interviews.

Alece Courville

12:30 p.m.

At about 12:30 p.m., most of the team headed out to lunch. The MMJs stayed behind to edit and work on their packages that aired at 5 and 6 p.m.





After lunch, the creative services team arrived to take photos and videos of our on-air personalities on site. (The creative services department is responsible for the commercials you see of our news team on channel 10.)

We also spent some time exploring the grounds and getting to know the history (and ducks).





4 p.m.

The production crew began checking equipment to ensure everything was working prior to the broadcasts, and the show producer and anchors arrived within the hour.

5-6:30 p.m.

Showtime! Our broadcasts aired at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Between the shows, the anchors, MMJs, and weatherman got to check out some of the rides and attractions exclusively. They also got the chance to meet Santa and Frosty the Snowman.

Alece Courville with Santa

Caroline Marcello and Dalfred Jones with Santa

Neale Zeringue and Alece Courville with Frosty the Snowman

Caroline Marcello and Dalfred Jones with Frosty the Snowman

8 p.m.

All of News 10’s crews were back by 8 p.m. As soon as the 6 o’clock show ended at 6:30, production crews tore the set down and packed up, then rolled back to the station.