Philip Dewoody arraignment moved back to April

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The arraignment for Phillip Dewoody, the man accused of killing a deaf Ville Platte woman and kidnapping and raping an Opelousas woman, has been moved to April.

Since Dewoody faces a first-degree murder charge, which carries the possibility of the death penalty, specialized representation is required. Dewoody is accused of forcing the Opelousas woman into his vehicle, driving her out of town then sexually assaulting her.

Four days later, court documents say he headed to Joyce Thomas’s home in Ville Platte. Thomas was deaf and mute. The two left together in Dewoody’s vehicle. He then used the woman’s cell phone to call her family members.

According to court documents, he said she had been kidnapped and demanded a ransom for her safe return. Thomas was found dead in March in Grand Coteau. Dewoody was arrested while he was on parole.