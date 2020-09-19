Petitions continue to circulate recalling Governor John Bel Edwards

(KLFY)- Quarter Tavern in New Iberia is just one of the latest spots to host a petition, recalling Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Bar owner Ty Boudoin says the petition is not just for business owners, but for those demanding answers and transparency during this unknown time.

“People have enough. You can tell by the signatures. Enough is enough,” continues Boudoin.

Brendon Hull makes his living playing music.

He says the restrictions currently in place started a ripple effect and the fallout is affecting the working-class community.

“If you don’t have a bar open, there is no place to play. Even if the bar is open but you have restrictions, owners use alcohol sales to pay musicians,” Hull adds.

Boudoin says he and other bar owners want the same rules and regulations put in place for other businesses.

“Give us a fair chance. Let us open. Put us on the same page. If they don’t follow the rules, then shut them down,” says Boudoin.

The goal is to get 10,000 signatures in the parish… 600,000 statewide.