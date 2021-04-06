Petition for pass/fail option at UL Lafayette gets the attention of university administrators

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) A student at UL Lafayette created an online petition pushing for the university to allow students to choose a pass or fail option for their classes.

The university allowed this in the fall 2020 semester saying it was because of the hurricanes.

“There was some misunderstanding I think that we would just roll from fall into spring with the emergency grading,” University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jaimie Hebert said.

Some students believe emergency grades should continue through this semester. They say the pandemic continues to make learning difficult.

“Once we get back on campus, we will be pretty happy with how grades turn out because we will understand,” student Connor Smith said.

Smith started the online petition that has now gained over 1000 signatures.

Smith believes the university should have clarified there would be no pass or fail option rather than waiting to announce their decision.

“I feel like there should be a small Q&A to bring light to why they’re making the decision and why they’re not doing pass/fail this semester,” Smith said.

University officials admit there needed to be more explanation behind the decision.

“We are not going to do anything out there that is going to have a negative impact on our students. We think we have found the right balance between the integrity of the program and degrees and being there for our students in these dire circumstances,” Hebert said.

Hebert says if any student is struggling to first contact their professor or the Office for Academic Affairs.

University officials also enacted several programs and initiatives to provide support for students including an extension for withdrawing from a course, requesting that faculty work with students to consider assigning incomplete grades, offer online tutoring, and hosting a number of workshops, seminars, and development opportunities geared towards student success.