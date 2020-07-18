Petition demanding Mayor-President reopen recreation centers in North Lafayette tops 1000 signatures

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A petition demanding Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory reopen the four recreation centers in North Lafayette now has over 1000 signatures.

Many residents who signed the petition said they feared the closures make it more likely that young people will get in trouble with the law.

In a press release sent Friday, Guillory announced that the closures of the Domingue Recreation Center, Heymann Park Recreation Center, J. Carlton James Activing Center and George Bowles Activity Center were necessary to avoid budget shortfalls. 37 jobs will also be lost, Guillory announced.

Marja Broussard started the petition saying, “many of us have benefited from those closed recreation centers. We needed them and so do our children!!!!”

The public is invited to a community ‘meeting in the park’ at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Heymann Park where Broussard says a discussion on a plan of action to reopen the centers will take place.

“We need everyone who is interested in the development of our children on the North side of Lafayette to show up.”

Everyone must were a mask, Broussard said.