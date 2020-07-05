Petition calls for removal of ‘white supremacist’ names from UL Lafayette buildings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) As the conversation about race continues in wake of the death of George Floyd, a student at UL Lafayette is now discussing ‘removing the names of white supremacists from our campus buildings.’

The petition on change.org was created by student Paul Richard and calls for the school to ‘to take a greater stand against systemic racism than simply posting on social media in support of the BLM movement.’

As of Sunday afternoon the petition had more than 100 of its 200-signature goal.

“Images and symbols of racism and white supremacy have no place in our Lafayette community, and only serve as symbols of hate and a reminder of violence against POC.”

Examples of the buildings that should be renamed include Mouton, DeClouet and Foster Halls, the petition states.

Another way to support the renaming of buildings without signing the petition is to forward your grievances to the UL SGA, the petition states.