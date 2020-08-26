Pet owners urged to take precautions to protect animals from severe storm conditions

“If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe for them.”

(LCG)- With Hurricane Laura threatening heavy rain and strong winds, keep in mind that according to State law, once an emergency declaration is declared, it is illegal to tie or tether a dog or cat, exposing them to extreme weather conditions.

Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Shelter Director Shelley Delahoussaye said bring pets inside, and if evacuating, leaving them home alone should be a last resort.

“It is not illegal to leave an animal behind as long as it has shelter and an escape route to find higher ground and safety,” she said. “Be sure your pet has an ID tag, microchip or another form of identification in case it gets lost.”

Delahoussaye encouraged reporting abandoned pets without shelter to 911.

If evacuating, she said the best option is to take pets with you.

Bring food, leash, vaccination records and medications. This website is helpful in finding pet-friendly hotels: https://www.petswelcome.com/.