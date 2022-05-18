LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center (LASCC) announced that this weekend, May 20 and 21, pet adoption fees will be waived, thanks to Bounty Paper Towels and Best Friends Animal Society. The two have partnered to make an effort to save pets everywhere.

Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society believes this promotion could not have happened at a better time because May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters, putting old and new pets at risk. Bounty says this fee-free weekend will save two lives: the pet who goes home and the one who now has space to come to LASCC.

“Fee waived adoption events are our favorite! Not only do we clear kennels, but we help our community during a trying financial time. Our large breed dogs seem to sit in the shelter the longest and we’re hoping for a crowd to come out and meet them,” said Lynn Bourque, LASCC Adoption, Foster, and Rescue Supervisor.

All pets at LASCC will be spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped and will be available to go home the same day! LASCC will be open Friday, May 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Available pets can be previewed here.