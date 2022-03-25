ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KLFY) — Brandon Francisco, the person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in St. Joseph, Missouri on active warrants out of Rapides Parish, Louisiana.

Francisco is currently in custody with U.S. Marshals in Missouri, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger.

Francisco is a person of interest in the disappearance of Ella Goodie, a woman from Scott, La. who went missing on March 9. Goodie is a contract driver and was last seen before reportedly driving a customer to Houston, Texas.

It is believed that Francisco was the last person who came in contact with Goodie before her disappearance. He had a warrant out of Rapides Parish for failing to appear in court the day that Goodie was last seen, according to Leger.

It’s unclear if that is the warrant Francisco was arrested on or not.

News 10 has reached out to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and authorities in Missouri for further details.

