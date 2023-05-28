We’ll see a nice day today with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon. Cumulus clouds will be building in the afternoon and similar to yesterday, we’ll see a pop-up storm or two across the area, with coverage of about 10-20% expected.

If you like the weather today, you’ll like the weather tomorrow as a similar day is expected. Memorial Day will feature temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s and isolated shower chances.

An upper-level low, which has given us the dry air, will finally move to our northeast and away from us early this week. In its place, an upper-level trough will sit overhead through Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This will create atmospheric lift, more cloud cover, and greater coverage of storms. Overall, the pattern looks very similar through next weekend, which is pretty typical for summertime.