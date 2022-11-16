This year, the U.S. Department of Education recognized educational facilities from 45 states as “Blue Ribbon” schools. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Education released the 2021-22 performance scores for the state’s public K-12 schools on Wednesday.

Scores released today show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is now the same as before the pandemic.

School districts around Acadiana received the following letter grade:

Lafayette Parish – B

Acadia Parish – B

Evangeline Parish – C

Iberia Parish – B

Jeff Davis Parish – B

St. Landry Parish – C

St. Martin Parish – C

St. Mary Parish – B

Vermilion Parish – B

Early College Academy in Lafayette Parish was among the top 10 schools with the highest overall performance scores.

“Returning our statewide performance score to its pre-pandemic level is reason to be thankful, but we have a long way to go for Louisiana’s children,” said Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We must continue to act with urgency to provide even better outcomes moving forward – that’s the challenge we must meet.”

St. Landry Parish School Board released a statement celebrating the growth in the parish. “One of many goals for SLPSD is for it to become a Triple “A” school district, excelling in academics, athletics, and the arts. We are well on our way to achieving that goal. I would like to thank our students, parents, staff, and community partners for their continued support. In the St. Landry Parish School District, exciting things are happening every day for every child!” says Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.

Louisiana has issued School Performance Scores since 1999 for public schools, which are based on student achievement data.