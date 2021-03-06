‘People don’t think that its happening locally,’ Human sex trafficking forum held at Scott church

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A human sex trafficking forum was held Saturday at One Church of Acadiana in Scott.

The forum featured Joel Thorton, President and General Counsel for the International Human Rights Group (“IHRG”).

Organizers hoped to inform parents, teachers, and child care workers about the signs of victimization, and highlighted current and active practices.

“One of the reasons for this campaign is that people are unaware. People don’t think that its happening locally, they think its a problem in the big cities. So I think its important that we get the word out. Its a $100 billion dollar a year industry. Thats shocking to most people. Sex trafficking is the richest man in the world if one person controlled it.”

